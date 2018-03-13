Foreign funding case: ECP forms committee to probe PTI accounts

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission id Pakistan while announcing its verdict in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case formed a three-member committee to probe PTI accounts and souces of funding.

A five-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan announced the decision on Monday.

The ECP formed a three-member committee headed by DG Law to probe PTI accounts and funding sources. The committee has also been directed to submit its report within a month.

The committee has also been directed to scrutinize the documents on presences of all parties and their counsel. Both the parties have also been asked to appear befor committed on March 19.

