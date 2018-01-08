Foreign firms arriving Pakistan to supply lightweight CNG cylinders

Islamabad

Representatives of three well-reputed companies of Italy and United Kingdom would start arriving Pakistan this week to look into prospects of supplying lightweight Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders and latest electronic fuel injection (EFI) compatible kits.

“Groups of the companies are arriving on January 11 and 13 to hold negotiations with the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA), besides they will visit other stakeholders like Petroleum and Natural Resources Division of the Energy Ministry and Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP),” Central leader of APCNGA Abdul Ghiyas Paracha told APP.

He said the association was planning to import latest electronic fuel injection (EFI) compatible kits, lightweight 22kg and 45kg CNG cylinders, , which could be used in 660cc to 3,000cc vehicles.

The chairman said the lightweight cylinders would have the same eight kilograms CNG filling capacity as of the old 60 kg CNG cylinders, adding that the new technology would be easy in handling and useful in fuel consumption, which would give better mileage.

“It will be cost-effective as compared to the increase prices of vehicles. However, price of new cylinders and kits will be determined after their import,” he said in reply to a question.

Paracha said a number of international entrepreneurs were contacting the association and showing keen interest to invest after seeing tremendous potential in CNG sector of Pakistan.

Answering a question, he admitted that at present the CNG sector was not attracting motorists because they were still uncertain about its future, but expressed the confidence that “future will be of the cheap and environment-friendly fuel, which is almost 30 percent cheaper than the petrol at the current rates.”

Paracha, who is also heading the Universal Gas Distribution Company (Pvt.) Limited – the first-ever company which secured Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sale and marketing licence from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to feed the CNG outlets, thanked the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division for making concerted efforts for reactivating the sector.

He underlined the need for setting up more LNG terminals and further improving the supply system across the country to give maximum benefit of the inexpensive and environment-friendly fuel to the common man.

He said although CNG stations were operating round-the-clock in a week but the number of CNG users would gradually increase with the improved LNG supply.

In 2012, Pakistan was on top among CNG user countries with 3.7 million CNG-run vehicles, he said, adding, “By the grace of Allah Almighty it will soon achieve the past glory.” He expressed the confidence that with continued government policies to revive the CNG sector, Pakistan would again become number one CNG user country in the next three years. —APP