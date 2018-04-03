Foreign experts to study water resources management

Staff Reporter

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) mission working in Iraq would send its five member team of water experts this month to study water resource management and governance in Pakistan, especially Punjab.

A spokesman for PIDA said this in a statement issued here on Monday.

The mission would also examine the details of participatory irrigation management model in Punjab through the platform of Punjab Irrigation & Drainage Authority.

The study mission would be comprised of three officials from Ministry of Water Resources of Iraq along with two Japanese water experts. The mission would visit University of Agriculture Faisalabad, offices of area water board LCC (West) Circle, Faisalabad and farmer organisation at Nasrana Distributary on April 12 to learn from their experiences.

The Deputy General Manager of PIDA Shaiq Hussain Abidi would act as coordinator to the delegation.

The participatory model of irrigation was being practiced successfully in the Punjab for the last more than 15 years through active participation of farmers who were managing their different canal affairs by themselves, concluded the spokesman.