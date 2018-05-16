Foreign experts see Pakistan rich in natural resources

Staff Reporter

Lahore

There is a lot of potential of investment in rich oil and gas sector of Pakistan, we have abundant natural resources which can be utilized to the advantage for both the investor and the country itself.

This was stated by the chairperson of Oil Gas & Regularity Authority, (OGRA), Uzma Adil, while addressing the audience at 14th International energy conference, held at expo centre Lahore in concurrence with three day exhibition, POGEE-2018.

“For local and foreign investors, OGRA is here to facilitate all the licensees and safe guard their interests”, she added.

The main theme of the conference was “Transforming Energy into Sustainable Growth”, which was aimed at bringing in south Asia’s energy industry into the limelight. The two sessions of the conference i.e. “Energy Transition, Powering the Future” and “Coal & Renewable Energy for Sustainable Development”, offered an excellent platform for the exchange of views and information to the highly targeted audience from oil, gas and energy Industry.

Eminent speakers participated from both local and international organizations, associations ad institutes, i.e. Schneider Electric, UAE, King Abdul Aziz University, Saudia Araia, Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency, (PEECA), Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET), Alternative Energy Development Board, (AEDB), Sindh Lakhra Coal Mining Company (Pvt.) Ltd, Punjab Power Management Unit (PPMU), FFC Energy Limited. According to the organizers, “The exhibitors have negotiated deals worth millions of dollars during the three-days, while scores of inquiries were received by the companies.

Chinese manufacturers were the busiest dealers on the penultimate day of three day extravaganza as they offered cheaper technology in wind and solar power sector. Most number of trade inquiries and orders were negotiated in solar power sector besides supply of power components.

The presence of foreign exhibitors at the exhibition view Pakistan as a potential market for this sector as the local market has become quality conscious and are investing in latest technology, showed keen interest in quality products.