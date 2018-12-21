Foreign exchange reserves up by $830m to $14.584b

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Foreign exchange reserves of the country have increased by $830 million to $14.584 billion by week ended December 14, 2018 owing to inflows from Saudi Arabia, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stated on Thursday.

The reserves of the country were at $13.754 billion by week ended December 07, 2018. The official reserves of the central bank increased by $788 million during the week to $8.048 billion. The SBP said that it had received inflows of $1 billion from Saudi Arabia during the week.

After taking into account outflows relating to external debt and other official payments, SBP reserves increased by US$ 788 million during the week. The reserves held by commercial banks also increased to $6.536 billion from $6.493 billion.

Share on: WhatsApp