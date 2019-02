Staff Reporter

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have improved by $83 million to $14.885 billion by week ended February 01, 2019 comparing with $14.802 billion preceding week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stated on Thursday.

The official reserves of State bank soar by $38 million to $8.192 billion as compared with $8.154 billion as of last week.

Reserves held by commercial banks also surged by $44 million to $6.692 billion as compared with $6.648 billion preceding week.

