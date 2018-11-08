Foreign exchange reserves decline to $14.068bn

Staff Reporter

The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country have slipped by $116 million to $14.068 billion by week ended November 02, 2018 from $14.148 billion a week ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The reserves held by the SBP declined by $98 million to $7.678 billion from $7.776 billion.

The central bank said its reserves were declined due to payments on account of external debt servicing. The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks also came down by $18 million to $6.389 billion from $6.407 billion as on October 26, 2018.

