Foreign delegation visits Harkishan Singh Fort

Haripur

A 20-member delegation of Sikh devotees from America and Singapore Monday visited Harkishan Singh Fort Haripur and paid homage to their ancestors. During the visit to Harkashan Singh fort the Sikh pilgrims thanked civil society, journalists and social activists for giving them warm welcome.

The 20 member delegation visited various parts of the fort and also inspected the historical archive of the fort. The delegation was told that fort Karkashan Singh was constructed year before Haripur city.—APP

