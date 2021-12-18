Foreign delegates including Afghan FM Muttaqi arrive in Islamabad for OIC summit

ISLAMABAD – Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi has arrived in Islamabad to attend the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan received him at the airport.

Warmly welcoming the Afghan delegation, Ali Muhammad Khan said that Pakistan has always stood by the Afghan people and will continue its support in future.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs @Ali_MuhammadPTI receiving Foreign Minister of Afghan Interim Government H.E Amir Khan Muttaqi on his arrival at Islamabad International Airport ahead of extraordinary session of @OIC_OCI for #Afghanistan #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/arPLh9lFKa — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2021

Pakistan will host the OIC summit tomorrow in Islamabad.

The Session is being convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as OIC Summit Chair. Pakistan welcomed the call and offered to host the Session.

Besides the Foreign Ministers from the OIC Member States and Observers, participants would also include special invitees from the United Nations system, International Financial Institutions and some non-member states including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU.

The meeting is being convened in the backdrop of the aggravating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The 17th Extraordinary Session reflects Pakistan’s abiding commitment and consistent efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and the continued well-being of the Afghan people.

The session would provide an opportunity to consider practical and concrete steps to help address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are founding members of the OIC. Over the years, Pakistan and the OIC have extended consistent support to the people of Afghanistan.

Foreign Delegates Continue to Arrive in Pakistan

More than 150 delegates from 54 countries have arrived in Islamabad to attend tomorrow’s special OIC session of Foreign Ministers. Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak at the session too. This special OIC session of foreign ministers is being called in light of developing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministers of Malaysia and Bosnia reached the federal capital. Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal received them at the airport.

Speaking to the media on arrival at Islamabad International Airport, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah termed the extraordinary session of OIC very important and timely.

Minister for Defence Production Ms.Zubaida Jalal receiving Malaysian Foreign Minister H.E Saifuddin Abdullah for the special session of OIC on #Afghanistan #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/yTG2IqWHI9 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2021

Bosnian Foreign Minister Dr Bisera Turkovic , on arrival in Islamabad, expressed his believe that the OIC moot will jointly come up with best solutions for the Afghan people.

Minister for Defence Production Ms.Zubaida Jalal receiving Foreign Minister of Bosnia H.E Dr Bisera Turkovic who arrived for the extraordinary session of @OIC_OCI on #Afghanistan #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/MrMXWkqJEj — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2021

A day earlier, Saudi delegation reached Islamabad to discuss the prevailing situation in Afghanistan at the OIC summit.