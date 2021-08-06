Foreign airline denies entry to 70 people on Dubai-bound flight

A foreign airline has on Friday denied boarding passes to over 70 passengers who were set to fly to Dubai-bound flight because they did not have rapid antigen test results.More than 70 passengers were denied entry into their flight EK601, as they were not given their boarding passes at the Jinnah International Airport.

Separately from Islamabad, more than 300 flight passengers were barred entry from their flight of the same foreign airline and for the similar reason.

The airport officials said the condition of this rapid antigen test was put up by the United Arab Emirates.Earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates lifted the ban on transit passenger traffic from Pakistan, Nigeria and other countries from August 5, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA).

NCEMA said on Twitter that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports from Thursday as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.

Final destination approval would also have to be provided, the authority said, adding that UAE departure airports would arrange separate lounges for transiting passengers.

Separately from the aviation sector, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has resumed its Quetta to Peshawar operation which will see two two-way flights every week.

The resumption of Quetta-Peshawar flight operation is the result of joint efforts by all stakeholders, said parliamentary information secretary of Balochistan Bushra Rind.

Chairing the ceremony to announce the development today, the parliamentary information secretary of Balochistan said this will encourage the tourism in the country, facilitate travel and help trade.