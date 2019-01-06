Foreign aid and development

Foreign aid is overseas development assistance. Every year, billions of dollars flow from the developed countries to the developing ones. It is an essential solution to many problems that hinder the process of development of developing nations. Firstly, it helps solve a number of issues such as healthcare, infrastructure maintenance and literacy programs etc.Moreover, it gives starting point to the development process of many poor states. Secondly, it increases the goodwill. For instance, there exists a competition of the United States and the EU for influence and favour with China in areas like Africa and South America. Increase in foreign assistance builds strong economic, political and socio-cultural bonds between the developed and developing nations.

SHEERAZ AKHTAR BHUTTO

Shikarpur, Sindh

