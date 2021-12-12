Forecasters see surplus as WB, IMF predict shrinking deficit

Saudi Arabia will announce its budget for the fiscal year 2022 in December amid different forecasts from international and local organizations with some predicting a surplus while others expecting a shrinking budget deficit.

However, in its pre-budget statement, the Saudi Finance Ministry predicted the fiscal balance to reach deficits of SR85 billion ($22.7 billion) and SR52 billion in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The deficit for this year, according to the official projection, will be around 2.7 percent of the gross domestic product while next year it is likely to shrink to 1.6 percent. Despite varying forecasts, the economy of the Kingdom remained .pite COVID-19 restrictions mainly.—AN