Forces who wished to oust govt behind Model Town massacre: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has claimed on Sunday that ‘those who wished to oust the democratic government were behind Model Town massacre in 2014’.

While addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Iqbal said that the forces which wanted to oust the government through long march in August were behind Model Town massacre on July 27, 2014.

The federal minister revealed that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif broke down in tears in one of the meetings over the issue and said that he thinks of the incident as a burden on his conscience.

There is no tolerance and space for bullets in politics that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believes in, he had said, told Iqbal.

He criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan by claiming that a councilor could run a better system than Khan. He claimed that those who criticise politicians have Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, governed by them, in trouble.

Iqbal said that tenure of former dictator Pervez Musharraf was nothing compared to what has been going on in KP by PTI government.

The interior minister rhetorically asked how many Mega Watt of electricity has been produced by PTI after Imran Khan claimed to make the province self-sufficient. He alleged Khan of shutting down Ehtesab Commission after the appointed chief nabbed people close to PTI chief.

Khan cut loose Justice Wajeehuddin after he alleged the party of corruption and stated that the party is taken over by land-grabbing mafia and corrupt people, Ahsan Iqbal claimed.

The federal minister claimed that PTI chief is demanding premature elections to save himself embarrassment as his senators have told him to cast their votes in Senate elections by their will and not according to party’s position.

The Interior Minister has termed the sit-in protest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is the biggest issue of the country.

He said, “When we used to ask what is the biggest issue of Pakistan back in 2013 then the answer used to be loadshedding and terrorism. Now it is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s sit-in protest.”

The minister asked that if democracy can work in India then why not in Pakistan. “Only democratic system can work in Pakistan,” he added.

He added that the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has broken the backbone of terrorism.

Iqbal said that over 10,000 megawatt of electricity has been generated in the past four years by the PML-N government.

Orignally published by NNI