Forces vandalise property in Kupwara, Pampore

Srinagar

Indian forces on Tuesday ransacked residential houses in Pampore area of Pulwama and Palpora village in frontier district of Kupwara.

Reports said that forces damaged the windowpanes of several houses in Mir Mohalla Kadlabal, Pampore by pelting stones on them.

Earlier in the day, the report said, some youth pelted a CRPF party with stones. The forces responded by firing tear gas.

Reports quoting locals said that the forces vandalised property and thrashed the inmates following a stone-pelting incident in Palpora area of Qaziabad village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The locals, according to the report, said that some youth pelted a patrolling party of the forces with stones..—GK