Forces search for suspects in Udhampur village

Jammu

A search operation was launched by the forces in Hartyan village of Udhampur district on Friday after some suspicious activity was noticed in the area.

A woman of the village, Pooja Devi said that while she was preparing breakfast for her school going children, two suspects entered her house and asked her to prepare 40 chappatis for them.

The woman also said that the suspects asked her to hand them over the breads on a hilltop. “They also warned me that if I inform anyone they would eliminate my family members,” the woman said.

According to the woman, the suspects were carrying weapons and wearing black clothes.

The former Sarpanch of the village said that the moment he got to know about the incident, he contacted the local police after which a search operation was launched in the village.

SSP Udhampur, Rayees Muhammad Bhat told media persons that soon after getting the information, a joint search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir police, army and CRPF.—GK