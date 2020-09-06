Forces render matchless sacrifices for defence: Kamal

Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Sunday said that armed force of Pakistan have always rendered matchless sacrifices for the defense of the country. “6th September 1965 was an important day in the history of Pakistan when our gallant forces defeated ten times bigger Army of India with their firm resolve,” he said on the eve of Defense Day.

“We have never forgotten our heroes who laid down their lives for protecting their motherland Pakistan,” CM said adding that nations forget their martyrs could never succeed.—APP