Forces recover 14 abducted miners

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Law Enforcement Agencies on Monday, in a successful operation, recovered over dozen coal miners abducted from Darra Adam Khel in Kohat Division Sunday.

Some 14 coal miners were abducted from Hafiz-ur-Rehman coal mine in semi tribal belt Darra Adam Khel on Sunday late night reportedly over a dispute between mine owners and the local Jirga.

Two of the abducted miners, however, managed to escape from the captivity of the kidnappers the same night taking advantage of the dark and had not only alerted the authorities, but also provided tips about the miscreants to the security forces that kidnappers had taken their colleagues to the mountains in Darra Adam Khel. The forces then, acted promptly and eventually manage to ensure release of the captives through a rescue operation conducted on Monday.

The local authorities said the security forces recovered the colliers from the Zarghun Khel area. They had been abandoned in Dongay area by the kidnappers who had then fled. Ammunition including hand grenades, machine guns and masks, etc. was also recovered from the mountainous region.

The coal miners, who worked at a mine owned by one Hafiz Abid ur Rehman, were kidnapped from the local market area Sunday night. Ten of the 14 miners belonged to the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The owner of the mine is reported to be the relatives of former parliamentarian Dr. Naseem.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan had earlier taken notice of the incident and directed the authorities to ensure the safe and early return of the miners besides ordering immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

In the meanwhile the security forces which are in consultation with the recovered miners in the matter, have kicked off search operation in the region to net the abductors.

