Forces ready to defend motherland, says COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that the Pakistan Army was fully invested in the peace and stability of the region, however, the forces were ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations press release, General Bajwa visited an exercise of a brigade in Line of Control environment near Jhelum.

The aim of the exercise was simulating battlefield conditions to train troops in a realistic environment. Fire of various weapon systems including tanks, anti-tank weapons, multiple calibre artillery guns and PAF fighter jets was part of the exercise.

The army chief appreciated the operational training standard and high morale of troops.

He exhorted troops to focus on training and professional pursuits as the strenuous training and highest standard of preparedness is the hallmark to deter any belligerence. Commander Rawalpindi Corps was also present during the exercise.

