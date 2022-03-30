Forces mow down 4 wanted terrorists in Lakki IBO

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

As many as four wanted terrorists were mowed down by the security forces in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday wee hours. The army media wing said.

According to Army and Police officials the Pakistan Army assisted by the Lakki Marwat Police conducted operation in the Sheri Khel area on a tip off about the presence of the terrorists in the area on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

As the miscreants offered resistance, a shootout between the forces and the outlaws ensued. The District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki said on seeing the personnel, terrorists hiding in the area opened fire at them and when the force returned fire, four suspects were killed while one other got wounded.

“On night, 28/29 March 22, Army and Police conducted a joint Intelligence Based Operation on reported presence of terrorists in general area Sheri Khel, Lakki Marwat. During intense exchange of fire, 4 terrorists got killed and one terrorist got apprehended.