Forces mow down 3 terrorists in Bannu

Arms looted by militants from Wana PS recovered

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A fierce exchange of fire between the Pak Army led security forces and the militants during an Intelligence Based Operation in Bannu on Tuesday left at least three terrorists dead.

Reports say the Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Nurur area of Bannu district on the reported presence of terrorists Tuesday wee hours.

However, insurgents offered resistance that led to fierce exchange of fire between troops and the terrorists. Resultantly hree terrorists were killed by the forc

es. Besides, weapons and heavy ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“On night between April 10 and 11 the Security Forces conducted an IBO in general area Nurar of Bannu District on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, fierce fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, all three terrorists were sent to hell”. The Inter Services Public Relations Communiqué issued on Tuesday said. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Agencies add: South Waziristan police conducted an operation in the district’s Azam Warsak village on Monday and recovered the weapons and ammunition looted by militants from a police station in Wana in December, according to District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain Marwat.

Around 50 militant stormed a police station in Wana on December 20 last year and escaped after looting arms and ammunition.

In a statement, DPO Marwat said an operation was carried out on Monday night on his directives on the basis of a tip-off, and the looted weapons and ammunition were recovered from the house of a person identified as Bin Yameen.

According to the statement, the recovered items included one submachine gun, two magazines, one bulletproof jacket, two wireless sets, two mobile phones, three belts, three RPG warheads including boosters, 11 hand grenades, five kilogrammes of gunpowder, 1,126 rounds, three improvised explosive device, one gas gun, one torch, two bags, and a helmet.

The statement said that a constable, Ilyas, who was injured in the December 20 attack, had succumbed to his injuries.