Srinagar

The Indian forces on Monday morning launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Batengoo area of south Kashmir’s Islamabad district. Massive forces were deployed in the area to conduct house-to-house searches.

Forces personnel comprising Special Operations Group (SOG), army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 90 batallion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jointly launched the operation. The searches were going on in the area when this report was being filed.—KMS