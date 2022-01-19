Forces kill 2 terrorists in NW IBO Huge cache of ammunition recovered

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The Security forces in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted in North Waziristan Tribal district mowed down as many as two terrorists besides seizing huge amount of ammunition.

Reports say the forces on a tip off raided hideout of the miscreants in Thall area of North Waziristan tribal district where the militants offered resistance that led to shootout between the security forces and the troublemakers.

The intense exchange of fire, however, led to the killing of two terrorist recognized as Ghayoor and Bahauddin.

Huge cache of ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists after the operation.

The military media wing said the killed terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for ransom carrying out attacks on the security forces, “Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation on reported presence of terrorists in Thal, North Waziristan District.

During intense exchange of fire, 2 terrorists Ghayoor and terrorist Bahauddin got killed.

Large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.