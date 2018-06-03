Forces invent new methods of killing Kashmiri youth: Geelani

SRINAGAR : Strongly condemning the crushing of yet another youth by armed forces under its vehicle, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani said, “So-called security forces with each passing day provide ample proof of enforcing the much hyped ceasefire by Delhi”.

Addressing the mourners on telephone Geelani said: “Forces have invented a new method of genocide of Kashmiri youth. Fed up with the bullets and pallets, now the Indian rulers have started crushing us under their heavy vehicles.”

“In such a suffocating environment no Kashmiri is safe, no individual can breathe easy and the curtsey, Indian forces, the class of power hungry local henchmen, who can massacre the whole nation remains in power,” Geelani said.

Geelani said that India’s claim to be a big democracy is nothing but “eyewash”. “It is dreaming as an upcoming economic and business attraction, but is actually an aggressor that with its arrogance and selfishness threatens its neighbors and those whom it has ruled forcibly.”

He said that India is the largest purchaser of weapons and with its military might has become a “dreaded monster” who engulfs humans each and every day. “Filling of graveyards by our budding youth is alarming and words fail to pay tributes and condole their bereaved families,” Geelani said.

He further said that as a nation we have a huge responsibility to look after these families which are shattered to the maximum. “Locals especially well off people have a moral and religious obligation to take care of these families on priority basis so that they are not forced to any uncivilized act to feed their belly.”

He further said that “we will Inshallah get rid of Indian forced slavery, but only pre-condition is that we whole heartedly and unanimously pursue the cause with utmost determination, discipline, dedication and unity’.

As per the Bashir Ahmad Qureshi on direction of Geelani attended the funeral of the deceased.

A separate Hurriyat (G) statement condemned the high headedness of the forces in Main Market Anantnag, “wherein they thrashed dozens of the common people including Sumo Driver Association President Mohammad Ashraf”.