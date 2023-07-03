Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The Pakistan Army led security forces in a successful operation the Dera Ismail Khan (D I Khan) Sunday gunned down at least three wanted terrorists.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the security forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Kulachi tehsil of the D I Khan. During the operation the miscreants offered resistance that led to shootout between the forces and the insurgents.

Resultantly at least three terrorists, as the ISPR said, were killed. The force also recovered huge amounts of ammunition from the possession of the miscreants. According to the military media wing the killed terrorists remained involved in carrying out attacks on the security forces, Police forces as well as the innocent civilians.

The ISPR said Sanitization of the area was being carried out and the security forces operation in the region would continue till the region is purged from the outlaws and anti-state elements. It also expressed forces’ resolve to end the menace of terrorism from the country.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the security forces of the country to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the region.