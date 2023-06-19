Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The Pakistani security forces in a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the restive Darra Adam Khel FR Kohat gunned down most wanted terrorist and TTP Commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari along with other wanted comrades the other day. The security officials said Sunday.

“The security forces in a highly planned IBO killed TTP commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari son of Ghulam Siddique in Dara Adam Khel and two of his members identified as Hasan Khan son of Mohammad Imran resident of Bazi Khel and Anas alias Ali resident of Nangarhar Afghanistan”. The Officials said.

Zafri, who was a resident of Malan village in Darra Adam Khel andhad reached Peshawar from Afghanistan on May 22, was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan. Officials said addinghe was also involved in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The other two terrorists were identified as Hasan Khan son of Muhammad Imran, a resident of Bazi Khel, and Anas alias Ali, a resident of Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

The Intelligence agencies and security forces, officials said, hunt down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational procedures based on corroborated intelligence.

Zafari was involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and so far had stolen more than Rs100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The slain terrorist Hasan Khan was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and was a part of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021 and lost Nangar province of Afghanistan several times.

Terrorist Hasan Khan had joined Tariq Gidar group in 2022 whereas the killed terrorist Anas in 2018 was an expert sniper and involved in terrorist attacks against security forces in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

The local people, officials said, were fully cooperating with the security agencies against the terrorists due to which these terrorists were not getting any hiding place.