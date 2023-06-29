Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The Pakistan Army led security forces in two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) conducted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tribal districts Bajaur and Khyber gunned down at least four hard core terrorists including a militant commander. The Military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

The security forces, as the reports says, launched an Intelligence Based Operations in Bajaur tribal district on the credible information about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Inayat Qilla.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists that resulted in the killing of three militants, including commander Shafi.

Later in the afternoon the forces conducted another Intelligence Based Operation in the remote mountainous valley of Tiraah of the Khyber tribal district where a fire change took place between the security forces and terrorists.

In the shootout, one terrorist was killed, while another three were injured. The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist. Reports said the terrorists were involved in launching attacks on the security forces as well the civilians.

“On 27 Jun 23, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Inayat Qilla, Bajaur District on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists, resulting in killing of three terrorists including terrorist commander Shafi”. Says an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) communiqué issued on Wednesday.

It said Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens adding sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the ISPR communiqué concluded.