Forces get released abducted civilians

Key TTP operative killed

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The security forces Saturday managed to ensure safe release of the six civilians, abducted by the militants sometimes back, in an Intelligence Based Operation in D I Khan. A key operative of the defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was killed and four men in uniform sustained serious wounds in the shootout that according to locals lasted for more than 12 hours.

Reports reaching here and also confirmed by the military officials say on information about presence of terrorist, security forces, led by top military officials and District Police Officer DI Khan, conducted raid in Garah Alam of Darban area in DI Khan and besieged the terrorist hideout.

The terrorists opened firing and hurled grenades at the security forces that led to bloody clashes between the security forces and terrorists. Sources said wanted terrorist Abdul Hakeem, son of Abdul Rehman Gandapur, was killed while four personnel of the security forces were injured in the operation.

The injured personnel from Pak army, CTD and Frontier constabulary were shifted to hospital for treatment.

