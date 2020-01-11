Forces fully prepared to respond to Indian aggression: DG ISPR Indian army chief said ‘will ‘reclaim’ Azad Kashmir if parliament orders’

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Saturday that Pakistan’s armed forces will give an ‘even stronger’ response than that of February last year, if India attempts any military action across the Line of Control.

The DG ISPR’s response on Twitter came after Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund said if his army receives orders from the Indian parliament to ‘reclaim’ Azad Kashmir from Pakistan, it will take military action.

The Indian army chief’s statement on Azad Kashmir was a part of routine rhetoric to divert attention from domestic issues in India, said Asif. He said that Pakistan’s armed forces are ready to respond to any Indian aggression.

“Statements by Indian COAS to undertake military action across LOC are routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil. Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any act of Indian aggression,” he tweeted.”We are aware of the dangers of belligerent fascist mindset in IOJ&K and to regional peace. World needs to take notice of Indian atrocities in IOJ&K and against minorities across India,” he said.

He added that India has experienced Pakistan’s response on Feb 27, 2019. “Same shall be even stronger next time,” said the DG ISPR.