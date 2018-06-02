Forces distribute supplies to Dhofar affectees

Muscat

A vessel of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) transported a shipment of food and supplies from Salalah Port to the Wilayat of Dhalkout.

A helicopter of the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) distributed the materials and supplies to citizens and residents affected by the weather conditions in the wilayat.

The transfer of these materials comes within the framework of continuous efforts and services provided by the Ministry of Defence and the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) to support other sectors in the country and serve the citizens and residents of Dhofar.—OO