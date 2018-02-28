Forces creating mistrust between Pak, Afghanistan will fail: President

Fighting terror through knowledge

Zahid Chaudhary

Documentary Real AfPak-Fighting terrorism through knowledge was launched at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday with President Mamnoon Hussain terming the Afghan students ambassadors of their country. He called upon them to use education to defeat forces that fomented mistrust between the two countries. The documentary narrated the experiences of the Afghan students studying in different universities of Pakistan.

He said keeping in view of regional situation, Pakistan and Afghanistan as responsible nations, needed to take decisions for their peace.

He said certain elements want to create mistrust and misperceptions between the two brotherly relations but expressed the confidence that they will fail in their sordid designs. He said that these elements are enemies of both Pakistan and Afghanistan and both the countries need to move forward in the spirit of goodwill and trust. He said Pakistan is ready to do anything for the welfare and development of Afghan people

He said despite recognized borders, the affection on both sides was similar and mentioned the launch of higher education programme for Afghan youth, keeping in view the same association.

He expressed satisfaction that the number of Afghan students studying in Pakistan would increase from 3,000 to 6,000 in coming days, which would provide them better opportunities of education.

President Mamnoon expressed pleasure that the Afghan students were being provided facilities and opportunities similar to Pakistani students through this scholarship.

To the students studying under Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships, being offered by the Government of Pakistan, the President said the great poet Iqbal had termed Asia like a body with Afghanistan its heart and had said that if there was no peace in Afghanistan, there could be no peace in Asia.

The President said during the decades of war, the Afghan brothers suffered enormous losses and Pakistan was also been hugely affected.

He recalled that Pakistan had lost its 70,000 sons, daughters, elders and soldiers, besides huge financial damages beyond calculation. “We are fully aware of the problems you have been facing since 1980s. We also hope that Afghan brothers are also cognizant of our difficulties and constraints,” he said.

President Mamnoon said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) belonged more to Afghanistan than to Pakistan and China. He said several countries from Central Asia and Russia were anxious to become part of this project and added that this corridor would be accessed after passing through Afghanistan.

Ambassador of Afghanistan Omar Zakhiwal said the documentary was aimed at fighting mistrust and misunderstanding between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said the Afghan students, studying in Pakistan, would define the future of relationship between two countries and such exchanges would develop closer links.

Chairman High Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said education was only solution for Pakistan and Afghanistan that could minimize their sufferings and mentioned that Allama Iqbal scholarship would prove to be helpful in this regard.