Forces committing serious rights abuses in IOK: Mufti Nasir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Deputy Grand Mufti, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam while condemning the recent killings has said that the Muslim majority Kashmir Valley continues to suffer at the hands of the repressive tactics of the Indian forces.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Unarmed youth are killed for no fault except they express anger like any other youth of their age would do so under such circumstances.”

“This trail of deaths for the past many years has given an entirely different dimension to a conflict that by all standards was political in nature and even now requires only political approach and intervention to resolve it in the best interest of all stakeholders,” he said. However, he added, this political approach will hold good only when everyone accepts the ground reality in the right context.

Nasir-ul-Islam pointed out that the Indian forces continued to commit serious violations of humanitarian law in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. “Time has come that we all stand firmly for a situation where not only our younger generation have a bright future but the whole South Asia is saved from the looming clouds of death and destruction,” he stressed.

“Kashmiri people remain under a risk of being killed during a peaceful demonstration, staged or fake encounters. Human rights abuses have been a part of the campaign of the Indian army against Muslim Kashmiris, particularly after 1990. The oppression has been manifested in the types of human rights abuses including disappearances, torture, rape and molestation of Muslim women,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Political Party (PPP) in a statement condemned the continued detention of party Chairman, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War.—KMS