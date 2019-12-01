Forces backed PTI to come to power feel embarrassment: Siraj

Staff Reporter

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the forces who backed the PTI to come to power feel embarrassment because of the non-serious attitude of the rulers to run the government affairs.

‘Political parties always come to power in Pakistan with the support of hidden powers but this is the first time that rulers made their backers uncomfortable in such a short span of time,’ added the JI Emir while talking to media at Mansoora on Sunday.

He earlier addressed the JI Youth Southern Punjab Leaders Convention at the party headquarters. Siraj said the mafias were ruling over the country for seven decades, plundering nation’s wealth and resources and stashing the money in foreign banks. The PTI, he said, which had claimed to be an agent of change proved itself an agent of mafias and status quo.

The government, he said, damaged every sector ranging from economy to foreign policy and law and order, breaking all records of bad governance by the previous political and military regimes.

The rulers, said the JI chief, damaged the Kashmir cause and passed the time only through lip service in support of the Kashmir brethren who were under siege for four months. He warned rulers against the Indian designs, saying the time was running out to make some bold steps on Kashmir.

He said New Delhi was bent upon blocking Pakistan’s waters from western rivers and turning the country into desert.