Forces arresting youth on fabricated charges: Hurriyat (G)

Srinagar

APHC (G) Saturday condemned the arrest spree saying police and forces with their heartless approach “have created havoc in every nook and corner of state”.

APHC (G) statement said forces have created a sense of insecurity among innocent youth and police during nocturnal raids are arresting people on fabricated charges. Statement while condemning night raids said during raids dozens of innocent youth were arrested from Danger Pora Pulwama locality.

“In chilling cold people were dragged from their houses in Kupwara, Shopian, Magam, Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipora, Baramulla, Sopor and Hajin, frisked and paraded in open. At many places forces showered pellets on peaceful protestors. No power on earth or such coercive measures can dampen their passions or deter people from following their cherished mission,” said Hurriyat (G) spokesman.

Blaming authorities for their “deceit”, spokesman added: “India in a bid to mislead internationally community, is calming and parroting about so-called negotiations in Jammu and Kashmir and contrary to its claims, is carrying its oppressive and suppressive measures against people.”

Statement said they are desperate to hoodwink international opinion. Statement said Hurriyat without any ambiguity has made it clear that “since past 71 years, India despite all its military might against innocent people in state could not break their resolve and that for the next hundred years even if it stays here, can never deter people from their cherished goal, nor can suppress peoples’ sentiments.”—RK