Forceful anti-India demos in Sopore, Kulgam, Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, massive protests erupted, today, after Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Sopore, Kulgam and Pulwama areas.

People took to the streets and staged demonstrations at Tujjar Sharief in Sopore, in Khudwani area of Kulgam and at Drubgam in Pulwama after the troops started operations in these areas. Indian police and troops used brute force and fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. The troops also launched a siege and search operation in Jhanger area of Rajouri district.

On the other hand, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s Kashmir remarks in his Independence Day speech were nothing but a well-scripted and stage-managed drama.

Narendra Modi in his speech, yesterday, stated that only a warm and affectionate embrace, not bullets and abuses, will resolve the Kashmir issue. Syed Ali Gilani said that Modi’s magical speech might be celebrated by his own people and his stooges anywhere but the Kashmiris had been witnessing the real face of Indian rulers since decades and were well aware of the beasts and criminals in the democratic veil.

The APHC in a statement termed the notice issued to its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, by India’s Enforcement Directorate as biased and unrealistic. It said that the Indian authorities had crossed all democratic, constitutional and moral limits to satisfy their hatred against the Kashmiris in general and leadership in particular.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, addressing a party meeting in Kulgam said that the people of Kashmir were demanding their right to self-determination, which was promised to them by India and the world community.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the authorities for turning the entire occupied territory into a military garrison on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, yesterday. The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in its statement said that unfurling Indian flag after putting entire occupied Kashmir under the siege would not affect the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS

