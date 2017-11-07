Forced talks lack moral political genesis

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that no section of resistance movement will meet interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma or participate in futile exercise of talks.

A statement issued by APHC in Srinagar said that it would not disappoint Kashmiri people. India-appointed interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma is arriving in Srinagar, today. The statement said that the authorities had failed to break the resolve of iron man, Syed Ali Gilani.

The APHC disclosed that a representative of the puppet regime came to the residence of Syed Ali Gilani on Saturday night to persuade him for a meeting with India-appointed interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma. The representative expressed his desire to meet Syed Ali Gilani “to facilitate his meeting with interlocutor”.

“Forced negotiations have no political or moral justifications,” the APHC asserted.

The APHC pointed out the authorities are making efforts to pressurize Syed Ali Gilani to hold talks with BJP government’s interlocutor. The statement said that the Hurriyat leader had spent more than two decades in Indian jails and had survived series of assassination bids.

“Syed Ali Gilani always gave preference to the resistance movement and spent 23 years in jails since 1962, and survived serious assassination bids. He was tortured in jails and now his relatives are also being arrested. He never comprised and will never compromise,” the statement said.

The APHC reiterated that nobody from their camp would become part of the useless talk process. “Hurriyat Conference rejects the facade of talks initiated to kill time,” it said. “We reiterate that no forum or party from Hurriyat camp will become part of the process.”

The statement came in the wake of Sharma’s maiden visit to Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Tehreek-Hurriyat led by Omar Aadil Dar visited the family members of martyr, Qaisar Ahmad Sofi at Eidgah in Srinagar and condoled with them.—KMS