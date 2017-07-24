For the sake of democracy

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) completed its task given by Supreme Court of Pakistan to collect evidence against Nawaz Sharif and his family in Panama Papers probe. JIT submitted the report to Supreme Court after which the court gave a fair chance to Nawaz Sharif’s family lawyers to defend their client. After completion of lawful arguments by the lawyers before the three judges bench, Supreme Court has now reserved its judgement and may announce it anytime soon. Before the judgement is made public, Judiciary and Parliament need to revisit some of the laws and articles of the constitution. People with proven charges of huge corruption out of exchequer’s money should not only be disqualified for lifetime but awarded life imprisonment.What is constitutional immunity? Where did it come from? Why President and Prime Minister of this country are not answerable to the highest court of law and can use immunity at any time to avoid judicial inquiry against them. Calling ourselves as an Islamic Republic of Pakistan will not serve the purpose. In Islam, everyone is answerable to the court of law, be it a king or a beggar. Immediate removal of this immunity clause is needed.JITs and Judicial Commissions are formed by honourable courts in high profile cases but their finding are never made public, in the so-called ‘best interest of the country’ thus passing the entire benefit to those involved in the crime for whom the JIT or Judicial Commission is formed. Recent example is of Abbottabad Commission and Model Town massacre reports. When political parties and their leaders behave in a Godfather style, our courts are forced to use the term Sicilian Mafia for them.Whosoever comes to power after 2018 elections, reforms should be the first priority of the government. Unless we have common law for everyone, we will never become a proud and strong nation.

M RAFIQUE ZAKARIA

Via email

