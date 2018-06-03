For maritime security

EVER since the launch of multi billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, relationship between Pakistan and China has evolved into a deep strategic economic partnership with cooperation expanding in almost every sector. Cooperation between the navies of both countries is also noteworthy as besides holding joint exercises, Pakistan has signed a number of agreements with China to purchase submarines, frigates, missile boats etc which indeed will go a long way in strengthening the capability and capacity of Pakistan Navy to deal with maritime security issues in the Indian Ocean.

On Friday, Pakistan signed a contract to purchase two modern warships from China. With conclusion of this contract, Pakistan Navy will now have a total of 4 x Type 054A ships in its Fleet by 2021.Type-054 A is an extremely potent and state-of-the-art warship equipped with latest weapons including long range missiles and Hi-tech sensors, capable of undertaking operations in all domains of naval warfare. The autonomous Type 730 provides improved reaction time against close-in threats. The acquisition of these modern ships is certainly a valuable addition to Pakistan Navy which will enhance Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to safeguard its sea frontiers as well as fulfil regional and international obligations. The agreements signed recently with China are also significant in the context as being a true friend, Beijing is also shifting the technology to the country which indeed will help Pakistan to achieve the objective of building its ship yard industry on modern lines and achieve self-reliance. This amplifying cooperation in maritime security is also imperative given the hegemonic designs of a hostile neighbour India which is continuing a dangerous arms race both in conventional and nuclear arms. Besides inducting the Ashwini Anti- Ballistic missile in Air defence system, India has also started a program of nuclearisation of the Indian Ocean. It conducted a test of nuclear capable submarine based K-4 missile in 2016. According to latest reports, India is likely to soon finalize with Israel purchase of a batch of Spike anti-tank guided missiles. In this scenario, we understand that greater cooperation between Pakistan and China especially in the maritime security is of paramount importance to counter the growing influence of India in the Indian Ocean and to reap the full benefits from CPEC- the mouthpiece of which is Gwadar port.

Related