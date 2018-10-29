For first time feels country moving towards progress: CJP

Staff Reporter

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice mian Saqaib Nisar has said for the first time ever, he feels the country moving towards progress which is positive change and needed to be sustained. addressing a ceremony at data darbar in lahore on sunday, Justice Saqib Nisar said that the nation is actively donating to the dam fund which is admirable. “the construction of dams is essential.

we have to build dams on an immediate basis as they are very crucial for us,” he added. CJP Justice Saqib Nisar further stated that we have to love this country for which our forefathers rendered matchless sacrifices.

“i hope to allah almighty that the country moves progresses soon,” he said. “for the first time it feels like the country is taking off towards progress and we will soon reach the destination of prosperity,” Justice Nisar added. the CJP was given cheques by several devotees for the dam fund during his visit.

