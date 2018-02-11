For enhancing connectivity

Pakistan has made an appreciable and commendable offer to connect great game-changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with six already approved routes of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to enhance regions’ connectivity considerably. According to media, this offer has been made by Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi during his meeting with visiting SCO Secretary Gen Rashid Alimov who called on him in Islamabad the other day. SCO Secretary General is paying first visit to Pakistan after its attaining full membership of SCO

The offer made by PM Abbasi will become a conduit linking Eurasian land mass, China, Russia and Central Asia with the Arabian Sea. On occasion, PM expressed support to various SCO initiatives including the establishment of SCO Development Bank, SCO Development Fund, SCO Business Council, SCO Interbank Consortium and its Small and Medium Enterprises. He availed the opportunity to reiterate Pakistan’s commitment towards Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, respect for cultural diversity and pursuit of common development goals and that Pakistan shares with SCO and its members deep-rooted historical and cultural links and strong economic and strategic complimentarily.

PM Abbasi also expressed support for the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure and reiterated Pakistan’s strong opposition to the evils of terrorism, extremism and separatism. The SCO Secretary General on his part appreciated Pakistan‘s active participation in SCO activities and said the inclusion of new members like Pakistan has greatly strengthened SCO as a true cross-regional and cross–continental organization playing a multi-dimensional role in the world politics.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

