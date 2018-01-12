Footwear manufacturers ready for mega leather show

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Chairman of Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) FarrukhSaleem and Senior Vice-Chairman PFMA AbidHafeez met the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Finance Miftah Ismail, inviting him to be the Chief Guest at the inauguration ceremony of the upcoming 4th Pakistan Mega Leather Show (PMLS18) scheduled to be held on 27th of January.

During the meeting, these business-leaders also discussed several important issues being faced by the Footwear industry of Pakistan. Mr. Miftah Ismail responded favorably to their invitation and promised to look into the matters and to work for resolution of these problems.

Pakistan Mega Leather Show is a series of vibrant, annual events promoting a wide range of leather products; including Footwear, Garments, Gloves, etc. The event also features a special exhibition of the high-quality products manufactured by the Footwear-Manufacturing industry of Pakistan. The Pakistan Mega Leather Show is orchestrated with the collaboration of four highly resourceful associations including footwear, leather goods, tanneries, gloves and leather garments.