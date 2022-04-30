Mino Raiola, football’s most influential agent has passed away.

The 54-year-old is said to have been battling an illness for the past few months.

The super-agent had recently furiously refuted reports of his demise only two days ago. But his family has now confirmed his passing.

‘In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was.

Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

‘Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

‘Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.’ the statement read.

Mino Raiola represented some of the most high-profile footballers on the planet.

His clientele included the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Marco Verratti, Matthijs de Ligt, and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He was currently working on making Erling Haaland the highest-paid player in the history of world football.

Raiola had very delicate surgery in January but the nature of the illness was not specified.

Reports said at the time the condition was not life-threatening and Raiola would begin a period of rehabilitation at home – only for him to return to intensive care in recent weeks.

The summer transfer window move was also shaping up to be yet another busy period for Raiola, with France World Cup winner Pogba and Norway striker Haaland expected to leave Man United and Borussia Dortmund respectively.