My introduction to football came during my teenage phase. Neither Mohanbagan nor East Bengal, I was a zealous fan of Mohammedan Sporting! Because I had noticed that despite all stars of the game featuring in the two most glamorous teams; it is Mohammedan Sporting which is excelling in the premier tournaments!

So I got overwhelmed by their spirit and never say die attitude which were doing wonders for the team! 1986 World Cup was the tournament of Diego Maradona and Argentina! What a magic displayed by him and the team!

So again I got excited about the 1990 World Cup with special attraction being Maradona and Argentina! But the Maradona-enriched reigning champion got vanquished in the first match itself, that too against “pedigree-less” African Cameroon! And an absolutely unknown “old” person of 38 years, Roger Milla, scored as many as 4 goals helping Cameroon to become the first African team to reach the World Cup quarter final! Promptly my Mohammedan Sporting-inspired personality took control upon my consciousness and again I devoted my attachment towards the marginal players and teams that attain success through sheer honest fight despite limited resources and constraints. So Cameroon and Milla became the cynosure of my eyes throughout the 1990 and 1994 versions of the World Cup.

So in this season of World Cup, my earnest desire remains that the latest versions of Millas and Cameroonians shock their mighty adversaries and reach greater heights which will not only guarantee diversities in the greatest football show on the world dominated too long by few selected countries of Latin America and Western Europe, but will also boost the confidence of “laggard” ones.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

