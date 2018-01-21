Football: Wenger hopes end of Sanchez saga will lift Arsenal

London :Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal are ready to go on a sustained winning streak after finally blocking out the distractions of a turbulent transfer window. Arsenal ended a five-match winless run by thrashing Crystal Palace 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Four goals in the first 22 minutes tore Palace to shreds as Nacho Monreal, Alex Iwobi, Laurent Koscielny and Alexandre Lacazette got on the scoresheet. The Gunners’ dynamic display was a well-timed rebuttal to the critics who claimed the imminent sale of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United would ruin their already troubled season. Wenger expects Chile forward Sanchez to join United in the next 48 hours, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan ready to move in the opposite direction to Arsenal from Old Trafford. The Arsenal manager hopes those deals, which follow the sale of Theo Walcott to Everton, will allow his players to focus on their performances rather than being distracted by the transfer sagas. “What is very difficult is for the first time in January we were losing one of our big players,” Wenger said. “This period creates a strange feeling in the dressing room. That is why this transfer period in the middle of the season is difficult.”

