Football Union of Russia withdraws appeal against FIFA ban

The Football Union of Russia (FUR) has withdrawn its appeal against football’s governing body FIFA as well as the Polish, Swedish, and Czech Republic footballing Associations the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced.

FIFA and European football’s governing body UEFA had earlier decided that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in their competitions until further notice after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As a direct result of the ban, Russia was unable to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24 with FIFA handing Poland a bye to the final of the playoffs to play either Sweden or the Czech Republic.

Sport’s highest court said in a statement that the procedure would be terminated shortly.

It added a panel of arbitrators was currently being constituted and no procedural calendar had been established yet.

Russia has also filed appeals seeking annulment of its bans from international gymnastics, rugby, rowing, and skating, CAS said.

Last month, Russia’s hopes of competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar were effectively ended after CAS rejected a request from the FUR to freeze FIFA’s suspension while their appeal was being heard.

Several national footballing associations announced their decision not to take the field against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, including those of Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic.

Poland went on to beat Sweden in their playoff match to qualify for the World Cup finals, which begin in November.

The Football Union of Russia had earlier filed a petition to let their domestic teams participate in the European competitions but it was dismissed as well.