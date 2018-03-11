Football: PAOK gets back 3 points docked for violence

Athens :The Greek football federation’s appeals committee decided early Sunday to return three points docked from PAOK last week over the February 25 match with Olympiakos, when visiting coach Oscar Garcia was hit by an object thrown from the stands. The committee also erased its decision to have PAOK play their next two home matches behind closed doors. As a result Sunday’s decisive Super League contest against leaders AEK Athens will take place in front of spectators. However, the committee maintained with its decision to award last month’s match — which was postponed after the incident — to Olympiakos 3-0 and to keep the 30,000 euros fine for PAOK. In its earlier appeal, PAOK had claimed that Spaniard Garcia faked his injury, despite the coach spending the night in hospital and being diagnosed by a neurologist with sensitivity to the left temporal joint, dizziness, neck pain and nausea. PAOK now move into second place in the standings with 52 points, just two behind AEK while Olympiakos fall to third place with 50 points

Orignally published by APP