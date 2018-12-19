Football League: Girls in road to National team

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The young girls of Agha Khan Kharadar School, showcasing their talent has won the final of the Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth League at Karachi United Club on Monday. The winning captain is optimistic to take more players to the national level.

In the final of the league sponsored by Standard Chartered Bank (SBC) Pakistan Limited, as part of its community service mandate to promote sports amongst children, apart from Agha Khan School Girls team it also featured the final matches of U-14 Boys, U-10, U-12 and U-14 tournaments.

Baldia Centre won the U10, KU Academy won U12 and Lyari Kakri won the U14 tournament at Karachi United Club on Monday.

