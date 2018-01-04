Football: Falkirk could be in hot water over fake eyeballs incident

London :Scottish second tier side Falkirk could face serious sanctions after fans threw fake eyeballs at Dunfermline Athletic’s Dean Shiels who is blind in one eye during their league match on Tuesday. The 32-year-old former Northern Irish international midfielder lost his sight in one eye in a domestic accident when he was eight years old, and Falkirk fans goaded him as they watched their side lose the Scottish Championship clash 2-0. Falkirk could fall foul of the Scottish Professional Football League over their fans misbehaviour. The governing body will review the match delegate’s report before considering what action to take. Falkirk moved quickly after the match to apologise for the abuse. “Falkirk FC apologises unreservedly for the abhorrent behaviour of a small number of individuals,” the club said in a statement. “The club wholeheartedly condemns the abuse witnessed towards Dean Shiels in the strongest terms and will be working closely with Dunfermline Athletic FC to identify those responsible. “Abuse towards anyone with a disability is simply unacceptable and the fact this took place with a sporting context with rivalries at play is no excuse.

Orignally published by APP