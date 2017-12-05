Football: Critics should be careful with Ronaldo – Zidane

Madrid :Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane warned Cristiano Ronaldo’s critics not to write-off the Portuguese, who is expected to pick up his fifth Ballon d’Or this week. Ronaldo has scored just twice in 10 La Liga matches this season as a stumbling start by Madrid has left them eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona. However, Ronaldo leads the goalscoring charts in the Champions League with eight in five games and Zidane expects that form to soon return on league duty. “He is so good that when things don’t go as he is used to then people start to talk about him,” Zidane said on Tuesday ahead of Real’s Champions League dead rubber against Borussia Dortmund. “He will keep trying until the goals come. Not long ago, only last year, he had a phenomenal season. “There is a long way to go, we are only nearly halfway though the season. Be careful with Cristiano.” With Karim Benzema also failing to find the net regularly, a lack of goals has blighted Real’s season so far. Until September, Zidane’s men had scored in 73 straight games.

Orignally published by APP