Football: Costa scores on Atletico return in cup rout

Madrid :Diego Costa scored for Atletico Madrid just five minutes into his return as the club cruised to a 4-0 win at Lleida Esportiu in the Spanish Copa Del Rey on Wednesday. Costa, who rejoined from Chelsea in September but could not play until the transfer window opened this month, came on as a 64th-minute substitute and swept home Atletico’s third in the 69th minute in the first leg of a last 16 tie. The Spain international started the move that led to his goal, driving forward before moving the ball wide, allowing Juanfran to whip in a low cross that Costa clipped past Lleida keeper David Oliveros. Costa appeared to have injured himself stretching to score the goal, but carried on and finished the game. Two goals in four first half minutes from Diego Godin and Fernando Torres set Atletico up for the comfortable win away to third tier Lleida, with Godin heading home a drilled free-kick after 33 minutes and Torres doubling the lead soon after, just about staying onside to tap home Kevin Gameiro’s low cross. Costa’s fellow sub Antoine Griezmann completed the rout in the final seconds, his deflected free-kick sailing past Oliveros giving Diego Simeone’s side a seemingly unassailable lead ahead of Tuesday’s second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Barcelona and Real Madrid play their respective first leg clashes with Celta Vigo and second-tier Numancia on Wednesday, with Barca coach Ernesto Valverde set to rest Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who both returned late from holidays in South America, as well as captain Andres Iniesta.

Orignally published by APP