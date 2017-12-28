Football: Celtic hit by Hayes broken leg blow

Glasgow :Celtic winger Jonny Hayes is expected to miss the rest of the season after breaking his leg in the Scottish champions’ 2-0 win at Dundee. Hayes was carried off in the first half following a challenge by Dundee defender Josh Meekings in Tuesday’s Scottish Premiership clash. The 30-year-old had scored his first goal for the league leaders against Aberdeen on Saturday. A statement on Celtic’s website revealed Hayes has had an operation and is unlikely to feature again this term. It read: “Celtic Football Club has to report that, regrettably, Jonny Hayes suffered a broken leg during the game against Dundee at Dens Park yesterday. “Jonny had surgery today and will now be out for some time as he begins the long road back to full fitness. “He will make a full recovery but he’s unlikely to feature again this season. “He will receive the best care and attention throughout the months ahead, while the thoughts and best wishes of everyone at Celtic and, indeed, the whole Celtic family, are with Jonny.”

Orignally published by APP